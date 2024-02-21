BARRIE
Barrie

    • Georgian College announces unique nursing degree program for the fall

    Georgian College nursing program uses mechanical mannequins. (File Image/CTV News) Georgian College nursing program uses mechanical mannequins. (File Image/CTV News)
    Georgian College will introduce a new nursing degree program in the fall at the Barrie campus to assist registered practical nurses (RPNs) in transitioning to careers as registered nurses (RNs).

    The three-year program offers RPNs practicing locally to get their degree and continue serving the community as RNs.

    "Georgian is the only postsecondary institution in Central Ontario to offer a bridge program from RPN to RN," the college stated in a release Wednesday.

    The program includes a supervised clinical placement for hands-on experience and use of the newly revamped state-of-the-art simulation clinic equipment.

    "This will enrich our current workforce and aids in bridging the gap between aspiration and the ability to achieve personal growth within our local region," said Leanne Weeks, clinical and chief nursing executive at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie.

    The program will also be offered at the college's Orangeville and Owen Sound campuses.

