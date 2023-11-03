Georgian Bay Forever wins grant to fight invasive phragmites

Georgian Bay Forever of Georgian Bay Township was awarded $9,820 from the Green Shovels collaborative Invasive Phragmites Control Fund to combat the invasive plant Phragmites.

This project joins 20 others from across Ontario supported through the Invasive Phragmites Control Fund, a granting program made possible by an expanded investment of $250,000 from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

"We expect to remove at least 20,000 square metres of Phragmites to restore approximately 220 kilometres or more of shoreline," said Nicole Carpenter of Georgian Bay Forever.

"We will educate over 200 individuals about the threat invasive Phragmites pose to wetland ecosystems."

Phragmites are an aggressive plant that spreads quickly and poses a considerable threat to Ontario's environment and economy. Phragmites compete with native species for water and nutrients. Growing more than 15 feet (5 metres) in height and up to three feet (1 metre) below ground, the reed forms dense stands that generally provide poor habitat and food for wildlife, including several species at risk.

Once established, Phragmites can grow into dense, single-species stands that can degrade local environments, including reducing biological diversity and impacting infrastructure, agriculture, recreation, tourism, and public safety.

Investing in a collaborative, sustained solution to Phragmites is well worth it. Investing in dedicated Phragmites control pays by way of preventing the high cost of Phragmites to Ontario through reduced agricultural production, reduced public access to water, increased flooding, and lost tourism revenue.

Georgian Bay Forever's mission is to protect, enhance, and restore the aquatic ecosystem of Georgian Bay.

The Protecting Critical Wetland Assets through Invasive Removals project is an ongoing, collaborative program using proven strategies to control and remove Phragmites and restore shorelines.

Learn more about the Invasive Phragmites Control Fund here.

