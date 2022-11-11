Gas leak investigated in parts of Orangeville

A gas leak is being investigated in Orangeville's west and central parts.

Orangeville fire and Enbridge say they received multiple calls regarding a natural gas smell from County Road 11 in Amaranth into Orangeville.

Residents who smell gas inside their homes are asked to contact Enbridge immediately at 1-866-763-5427 or call 9-1-1.

The Town of Orangeville said it would provide updates if necessary.

Anyone requiring further information can contact Orangeville fire.