Gas leak investigated in parts of Orangeville
A gas leak is being investigated in Orangeville's west and central parts.
Orangeville fire and Enbridge say they received multiple calls regarding a natural gas smell from County Road 11 in Amaranth into Orangeville.
Residents who smell gas inside their homes are asked to contact Enbridge immediately at 1-866-763-5427 or call 9-1-1.
The Town of Orangeville said it would provide updates if necessary.
Anyone requiring further information can contact Orangeville fire.
