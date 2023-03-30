Garage fire causes considerable damage at Beeton home

Fire crews battled flames that erupted in a garage in New Tecumseth on Thursday.

According to the deputy fire chief, crews arrived at the home on Bray Street in Beeton after getting the 911 call around 11:30 a.m., and quickly knocked the fire down.

New Tecumseth Fire Rescue crews attend a garage fire on Bray Street in Beeton, Ont., on Thurs., March 30, 2023. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

The lone occupant of the house had already escaped outside when firefighters arrived.

The deputy fire chief confirmed the flames started in the garage, but the cause is unknown at this time.

A cost estimate isn't yet available, but the garage sustained considerable damage.