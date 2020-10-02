COLLINGWOOD, ONT. -- Collingwood General and Marine Hospital’s chief of staff, Dr. Micheal Lisi, says the hospital is well prepared as the second wave hits the province.

Madison: COVID numbers are rising, along with hospitalizations, and the province released new modelling numbers this week. What are your concerns about what you are seeing?

Dr. Lisi: The modelling shows that if we don’t all work together to bring the numbers under control, we could end up in worse shape than we were in the spring.

It is important to remember that models are just projections, and we can change the course of the second wave if we act right now. By practicing those three. W’s and going back to our social bubbles like we did in March.

Madison: What are you hearing from front line workers?

Dr. Lisi: Frontline workers are worried about where the numbers are going, and they are particularly worried about Thanksgiving if people don’t adhere to the guidelines and advice that has been offered by the public health officials.

Madison: How prepared is the hospital for a second wave?

Dr. Lisi: There was a lot of work completed during the first wave of COVID-19, so heading into the second wave, we have the appropriate policies and protocols in place to deal with waves as they present.

Additionally, during the first wave of COVID, CGMH expanded its emergency department into our ambulatory care area, which created more space and allowed us to adhere to physical distancing measures.

I would also really like to stress that the hospital is a very safe place to come. If you are feeling unwell, please head to your nearest emergency department.

Madison: What changes have you made at CGMH for those coming in for surgery?

Dr. Lisi: At CGMH, we have implemented many new measures for those coming in for surgery and out-patient clinics. Everyone at the hospital is screened upon arrival and provided a mask to be worn for the duration of the visit.

As well, surgical patients are to have a negative COVID swab and are asked to self-isolate prior to coming in for elective surgery.

Enhanced safety measures and cleaning protocols have also been implemented in the operating rooms.