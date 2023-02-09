Freezing rain warning from Environment Canada

Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning for central Ontario.

Slippery road and sidewalk conditions are forecasted for Thursday morning.

A national weather agency warning that freezing rain with light accretion is possible, particularly for areas over higher terrain.

Barrie - Collingwood – Hillsdale

Huntsville - Baysville

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Environment Canada has also issued a weather statement for the following locations:

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

As temperatures climb over the freezing mark, the freezing rain is expected to transition to rain late this morning.

However, surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Find our which school buses are cancelled here.