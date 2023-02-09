Freezing rain warning from Environment Canada
Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning for central Ontario.
Slippery road and sidewalk conditions are forecasted for Thursday morning.
A national weather agency warning that freezing rain with light accretion is possible, particularly for areas over higher terrain.
- Barrie - Collingwood – Hillsdale
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
Environment Canada has also issued a weather statement for the following locations:
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago
- Bracebridge – Gravenhurst
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
As temperatures climb over the freezing mark, the freezing rain is expected to transition to rain late this morning.
However, surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.
Find our which school buses are cancelled here.
