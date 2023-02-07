Freezing rain warning for central Ontario ends

A freezing rain warning issued for most of central Ontario Tuesday morning has since ended.

Environment Canada noted the weather event would likely end by noon.

The warning had been issued for the following areas:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

The national weather agency cautioned roads, parking lots and walkways would become slippery.