An ice storm working its way across southern Ontario shuttered schools and snarled traffic on Wednesday but Environment Canada said the weather wasn't expected to be as severe as similar events in the recent past.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Peter Kimbell said the agency has issued freezing rain warnings for a large swath of southern Ontario, covering the Greater Toronto Area, extending west to Lake Huron and south to Lake Erie. Precipitation is expected north of those areas as well, though Kimbell said it will be more likely to take the form of ice pellets and snow.

Ice accumulation will likely range between five and 15 millimetres in impacted areas, Kimbell said, largely falling short of maximums of 30 millimetres set during ice storms that blanketed eastern Ontario in 1998 and the Toronto region in 2013.

"It's certainly significant," Kimbell said, citing the impact on schools and transportation. "But it's not in the same category as the bigger ice storms that we've seen before."

Kimbell said impacted regions will likely experience the worst of the storm throughout Wednesday morning and early afternoon. Freezing rain is expected to taper off to drizzle as the day progresses, he said.

Hydro issues are possible in areas where ice buildup topples tree branches or otherwise impacts power lines, but Kimbell said relatively low winds should limit the number of potential outages.



Craig Morton, the Manager of Roads, Stormwater and Rail Operations with the City of Barrie, says 25 trucks were sent out to apply sand and salt on the roads, and 19 sidewalk machines were also deployed.

He says freezing rain can be even more challenging than snow for workers. “The freezing rain takes more salt to remove it, and of course, you can’t plough it off really.”



The effects of the storm should be further mitigated on Thursday when sub-zero temperatures climb above the freezing mark for much of the impacted area and help melt some of the accumulated ice.

Until then, however, many school boards and some post-secondary institutions cancelled classes and bus routes due to the slippery road conditions.

School buses from the Simcoe County District School Board, York Region and Kawartha Lakes were cancelled for the day. All school buses were cancelled and all schools were closed in Wellington-Dufferin due to freezing rain and ice pellets.

All schools and board offices in the Upper Grand District School Board were closed and all buses and taxis were cancelled. All schools and facilities with the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board were also closed. This includes before and after school programs, Continuing and Adult Education program and evening permits.



Hamilton-Wentworth spokesman Shawn McKillop said board policy dictates that except in rare circumstances, no classes are in session when buses are cancelled during "severe weather events."

Such calls, he said, are made by the director of education after "spotters" drive pre-determined inclement weather routes and report their findings on road conditions, visibility and precipitation accumulation before 5:45 a.m.

That approach is not in place across the province. Boards in Simcoe County and York Region, for instance, opted to keep schools open but cancelled bus service.

***With files from the Canadian Press***