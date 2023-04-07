Franchise-first goalie goal helps give Barrie Colts 3-2 series lead

Goalie Anson Thornton and the Barrie Colts celebrate his first ever OHL goal and first goalie goal in franchise history on Thurs., April 6 (Courtesy: Barrie Colts/Twitter). Goalie Anson Thornton and the Barrie Colts celebrate his first ever OHL goal and first goalie goal in franchise history on Thurs., April 6 (Courtesy: Barrie Colts/Twitter).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver