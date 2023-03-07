Four soldiers' portraits found damaged in Peacekeepers Park in Angus

Bob George is heartbroken by a recent act of vandalism at the Peacekeepers Park in Angus.

George, the National Vice President of the Canadian Association of Veterans and United Nations Peacekeeping, discovered four soldiers' portraits with scratch markings down them.

"It just tears my heart to see the damage that's been done to them," George said.

Police are investigating after two posters were vandalized with scratch marks in Peacekeepers Park in Angus, Ont., on Thurs., March 2, 2023. (Supplied)

The public park in Essa Township is designated a registered military memorial and serves as a remembrance of those who gave their lives in United Nations-sanctioned missions.

The Wall of Honour houses portraits of soldiers, including a brief biography of service and death information.

Each portrait costs $160, primarily covered through community donations.

Nottawasaga OPP is investigating and says the vandalism carries a mischief charge.

"We are just appealing for anyone who has any information to come forward," said OPP Const. Katy Viccary.

"I just want to treat this as an education if we can. Just to enlighten the people of how important it is that we remember those Canadians that have fallen and given their lives in the name of Canada," George added. "We must remember them. We must remember them."

The Peacekeeper's representatives hope to have the portraits replaced in the spring.

Provincial police urge anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Additionally, they encourage anyone with video footage of the area to check it for any suspicious activity.