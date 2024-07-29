BARRIE
Barrie

    • Four people busted on opioid charges in Saugeen First Nation

    Opioids are seen in this file image. Opioids are seen in this file image.
    Share

    A trailer without working tail lights caught the eye of a police officer.

    Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police saw the trailer on Pashwood  Drive in Saugeen First Nation on Saturday at 3:45 a.m.

    After speaking with the driver, police determined the Wellington County was a prohibited driver. The 44-year-old man was charged with impaired driving offences and possession of an opioid.

    Three passengers, a 51-year-old Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation man, and two people in their 20s from Saugeen First Nation were also charged with possession of opioids.

    All accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on August 28.

    The Grey Bruce OPP asks anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News