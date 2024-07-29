Four people busted on opioid charges in Saugeen First Nation

A trailer without working tail lights caught the eye of a police officer.

Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police saw the trailer on Pashwood Drive in Saugeen First Nation on Saturday at 3:45 a.m.

After speaking with the driver, police determined the Wellington County was a prohibited driver. The 44-year-old man was charged with impaired driving offences and possession of an opioid.

Three passengers, a 51-year-old Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation man, and two people in their 20s from Saugeen First Nation were also charged with possession of opioids.

All accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on August 28.

The Grey Bruce OPP asks anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.