BARRIE
Barrie

    • Four charged after drugs seized at Orillia residence

    Drugs, cash and other items seized by OPP at a residence in Orillia, Ont. on Fri June 21, 2024. (Source: OPP) Drugs, cash and other items seized by OPP at a residence in Orillia, Ont. on Fri June 21, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Four individuals have been charged with trafficking-related offences after a search warrant led to the seizing of drugs at a residence on Barrie Road in Orillia.

    Orillia OPP says its Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) has been investigating the individuals for the last few months, as they were allegedly trafficking drugs to a residence near the Barrie Road and Dunlop Street intersection.

    After gathering satisfactory information, Orillia OPP executed a search warrant at the residence on Friday. Police seized 9.5 grams of cocaine, 3 grams of methamphetamine, 48 "PGB" capsules, more than 950 dollars in Canadian Currency, a police radio scanner, a scale, and cutting agents.

    A 54-year-old woman, a 60-year-old man, and a 29-year-old man have all been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. An 18-year-old male has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and failing to comply with a probation order.

    The four accused individuals are scheduled to appear in court in August. 

