BARRIE
Barrie

    • Former Toronto Assoc. of the Deaf president appears in court amid historical sex crime allegations

    A former president of the Toronto Association of the Deaf facing allegations of historical sexual assault made a court appearance on Monday.

    Steve Burrows, 55, who is out on bail, appeared virtually in a Toronto courtroom Monday morning.

    The OPP charged Burrows last spring with sexual assault and sexual exploitation following incidents that allegedly happened at a summer camp in Seguin Township. The offence date is listed on court records as September 1, 1997.

    Investigators have confirmed at least two other people have since come forward with similar allegations.

    Court documents show Burrows was charged again in September with sexual exploitation.

    According to police, the first person to come forward told investigators with the West Parry Sound OPP that they worked at the Ontario Camp of the Deaf in 2003. Police say Burrows worked at the camp at that time and was a teaching assistant at E.C. Drury School for the Deaf in Milton.

    The OPP says there is no statute of limitations for sexual-related offences and asks anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault to come forward, adding an American Sign Language or Deaf Interpreter would be available if needed.

    Burrows is scheduled to make his next court appearance in May.

    The allegations against him have not been tested in court.

