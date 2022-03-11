Former Collingwood, Ont. mayor appointed to town council

A photo of the Collingwood, Ont. town office. (Kent Colby/CTV News) A photo of the Collingwood, Ont. town office. (Kent Colby/CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens

Russia widened its military offensive in Ukraine on Friday, striking near airports in the west of the country for the first time, as observers and satellite photos indicated that its troops, long stalled in a convoy outside the capital Kyiv, were trying to manoeuvre to encircle the city.

Pandemic anniversary: COVID-19 lessons after year two

COVID-19’s enormous scope has resulted in an unprecedented torrent of knowledge. CTVNews.ca interviewed five medical experts who specialize in infectious diseases, immunology, and epidemiology for their insights into the lessons learned in the second year of the pandemic.

Pandemic 101: Essential facts and myths about COVID-19

Over the past two years, an unprecedented tsunami of information has guided pandemic decision making around the world. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of essential COVID-19 facts and myths about the disease, masks, vaccines, and more.

5 things to know for Friday, March 11, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denies Ukraine's request for a no-fly zone over the country, cops and gas stations are bracing for thefts as prices go up, and a beloved Sesame Street actor has died. Here's what you need to know today.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver