Former Collingwood, Ont. mayor appointed to town council
Collingwood town council added its newest member at a special meeting Thursday night.
Former Collingwood mayor Chris Carrier replaces Tina Comi, who stepped away from the position in January.
Carrier was one of 14 potential candidates vying for the vacant seat and will finish out the 2018-22 council term.
Of the fourteen candidates, three withdrew their application before council's decision.
Carrier spent four consecutive terms on council as both councillor and mayor from 1998 to 2010.
"I will bring to the Collingwood council table 13 years of experience in honest, ethical decision-making and a commitment to be thorough in my research and review of matters on the agenda," Carrier wrote in his personal statement of qualifications and interest submitted to council during the application process.
Each candidate had up to five minutes to address council Thursday night. The town said it was happy with the process and the result.
"We are pleased to conduct a fair and transparent process for council's selection of the new councillor, including providing the public an opportunity to observe the proceedings. It is apparent we have a number of qualified and passionate individuals in our community," said Sara Almas, town clerk.
"We trust this energy will continue as we ramp up for nominations for the municipal election this October."
The municipal election takes place on Oct. 24, 2022.
-
