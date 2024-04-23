BARRIE
Barrie

    • Forest collision leads to impaired driving charges

    A single-vehicle collision into the forest in Tiny Township on April, 22, 2024. (OPP) A single-vehicle collision into the forest in Tiny Township on April, 22, 2024. (OPP)
    A 70's era Chevrolet Corvette collided into a forest approximately 25 metres off the roadway in Tiny Township.

    Police say the driver was operating left of the roadway when it struck a group of trees on Monday night.

    Southern Georgian Bay OPP arrived at the scene on Rue Lafontaine East.

    The driver received care from Simcoe County Paramedics.

    While investigating, officers gathered grounds to believe that the driver had been consuming alcohol.

    The driver was arrested and transported to the detachment to provide breath samples.

    As a result, a 50-year-old from Penetanguishene, Ont., was charged with operation while impaired and operation over 80 Milligrams.

