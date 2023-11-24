BARRIE
    • Flight from police in a stolen pickup truck ends in weapons and drug charges

    A provincial police officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 1 in Bracebridge, Ont. in this file image. (Mike Arsalides/ CTV Barrie) A provincial police officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 1 in Bracebridge, Ont. in this file image. (Mike Arsalides/ CTV Barrie)

    Police say a pickup truck drove past their cruiser at a high rate of speed on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

    Later in the day, Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the pickup was located on Caroline Street in Gravenhurst.

    The pickup was unoccupied except for a puppy that was abandoned when the occupants fled on foot.

    Police say the pickup truck was stolen from the West Elgin area.  

    Police have charged a 23-year-old London man with the following:

    • Theft of motor vehicle
    • Possession of prohibited device for dangerous purpose
    • Carrying concealed weapon
    • Carrying concealed prohibited device or ammunition
    • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
    • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm
    • Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm
    • Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon
    • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

    The young man will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 23 to answer his charges.

