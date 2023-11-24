Flight from police in a stolen pickup truck ends in weapons and drug charges

Police say a pickup truck drove past their cruiser at a high rate of speed on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Later in the day, Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the pickup was located on Caroline Street in Gravenhurst.

The pickup was unoccupied except for a puppy that was abandoned when the occupants fled on foot.

Police say the pickup truck was stolen from the West Elgin area.

Police have charged a 23-year-old London man with the following:

Theft of motor vehicle

Possession of prohibited device for dangerous purpose

Carrying concealed weapon

Carrying concealed prohibited device or ammunition

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

The young man will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 23 to answer his charges.