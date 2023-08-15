Fleeing driver and passenger arrested in dangerous driving offence in Wasaga Beach
Two people accused of trying to evade the police by driving dangerously in Wasaga Beach on Monday face several charges.
Huronia West OPP says an ALPR (Automated Licence Plate Recognition) flagged a vehicle travelling on Mosley Road around 6:30 p.m. and attempted to pull it over when it took off.
The officers made several attempts to stop the vehicle as the driver drove "recklessly" through the area and finally deployed the spike belt to safely disable the fleeing vehicle.
Police say the driver then took off on foot but was apprehended after a brief chase.
The passenger was also taken into custody.
The driver, a 20-year-old man from Brampton, faces charges including stunt driving, dangerous operation, flight from police, and drug-related offences.
He was handed a 30-day licence suspension, coupled with a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
The passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Etobicoke, was also charged with drug-related offences.
As the investigation continues, police are asking residents in the area of Antigua Drive and Lauderdale Boulevard in Wasaga Beach to check any video surveillance footage and inspect their properties for any evidence that may have been tossed during the pursuit.
Anyone with information or who located evidence is urged to contact the OPP.
