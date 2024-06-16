First blast of summer weather for Simcoe Muskoka coming this week

Simcoe Muskoka can expect a stretch of hot and humid weather this week, with temperatures feeling close to 40 degrees Celsius.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures will rise above 30 C in the region on Monday, but with the humidity, they will feel more like 40 C.

The weather agency indicates that temperatures will remain above 30 C for the remainder of the week and will dip below 30 C by the end of next weekend.

Environment Canada is warning people to watch out for heat-related impacts, such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.