    • First blast of summer weather for Simcoe Muskoka coming this week

    Simcoe Muskoka can expect a stretch of hot and humid weather this week, with temperatures feeling close to 40 degrees Celsius.

    According to Environment Canada, temperatures will rise above 30 C in the region on Monday, but with the humidity, they will feel more like 40 C.

    The weather agency indicates that temperatures will remain above 30 C for the remainder of the week and will dip below 30 C by the end of next weekend.

    Environment Canada is warning people to watch out for heat-related impacts, such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. 

