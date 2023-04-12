Firefighters kept busy overnight in Innisfil

Two fires kept Innisfil firefighters busy Tuesday evening.

The first fire was on a deck at 5:30 p.m. at Sandycove Acres.

A second fire began around midnight at a house at 659 Line 9 in Alcona near Lake Simcoe.

There were no occupants in the house at the time, and Innisfil Fire Services Chief Brent Thomas said he didn’t believe there were pets in the home.

Thomas said the house is a total loss and estimates about $550,000 in damages.

Fire crews are back at the scene investigating the cause of the fire.