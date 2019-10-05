Fire crews remain on scene of an active fire at a home in Utterson.

The blaze broke out at a residence on Hwy 141 near Longs Lake Road around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Mike Vadlja, fire prevention officer with Huntsville & Lake of Bays fire department says the home’s sole occupant managed to get outside before crews arrived. No one was injured.

Witnesses tell CTV News that at least half a dozen trucks and fire crews are on scene trying to extinguish the stubborn fire.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire to ignite.

Officials say roads in the area will be closed for some time, and are asking people to avoid the area if possible.