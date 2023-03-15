Fired employees to return to work after CLASS and OPSEU reach agreement
Community Living Association for South Simcoe (CLASS), a non-profit community group in Alliston providing care for people with developmental disabilities, announced it had reversed the termination of three employees.
The news comes one week after more than 100 members and allies of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) protested the dismissals outside CLASS headquarters.
The union said the developmental service workers were let go for raising health and safety concerns following violent attacks against staff.
In a joint statement released on Wednesday, CLASS and OPSEU acknowledged the three employees would return to work since the two sides "resolved the issues" concerning the terminations.
The statement noted appropriate measures had been put in place "to deal with the concerns that led to the dismissal of the employees."
Last week, CLASS executive director Andrew Walker released a statement to CTV News, saying the dismissals were "grounded in facts related to the applicable laws and aligned with not only our policies but our values."
The statement issued today said there would be no further comments regarding the circumstances of the terminations or the "resolutions of those matters."
