Fire on boat at Penetanguishene marina causes significant damage

Fire crews had the tricky job of battling a fire on a boat at a marina in Penetanguishene.

Fire Chief Richard Renaud said crews arrived to find the boat consumed by flames in a secured slip at the Hindson Marina on Champlain Road during the early morning hours Tuesday.

Renaud said access to the fire was challenging, with only one route to the slip through the dock system.

Crews used a portable pump on the dock to contain the fire as it threatened nearby vessels.

No one was reported injured.

The boat sustained significant damage, while the vessels on either side were also scorched by the flames.

The marina said it had contacted the owners involved.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, provincial police say it is not believed to be suspicious.