    • Fire may close the doors to an iconic Thornbury restaurant for months

    A basement fire at the Orchid Restaurant in Thornbury, Ont. has closed the building temporarily. Sun., April 7, 2024 (Source: Jennifer White) A basement fire at the Orchid Restaurant in Thornbury, Ont. has closed the building temporarily. Sun., April 7, 2024 (Source: Jennifer White)
    A fire that broke out at an iconic restaurant in Thornbury may force the business to close for several months.

    The owner of the Orchid Restaurant told CTV News her family had just sat down for dinner when the smoke alarms sounded, and they noticed smoke trickling up from the registers.

    Jennifer White said she ran to the basement, saw the flames, and grabbed a fire extinguisher. She doused some of the fire while her son called the fire department.

    Fire officials said an appliance in the basement likely sparked the blaze.

    There were no injuries reported.

    White, her son, his girlfriend, and their two dogs escaped the fire while a firefighter rescued their cat.

    She said smoke caused damage to the interior, including the basement and the attached home.

    White has owned the property, which includes an upstairs living area and an all-day breakfast and lunch restaurant, for 30 years.

    She plans to launch a GoFundMe campaign to help her staff who will be unable to work during the closure.

    A damage estimate has not been provided.

