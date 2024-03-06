Fire displaces four people in Midland

Four people are homeless after a fire last night in Midland.

Midland Fire received several 9-1-1 calls about a fire in a two-story building on King Street around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, Fire Chief Richard Renaud said the fire was in a second-floor apartment area, and the people living in the building had evacuated.

Penetanguishene Fire sent two trucks to assist Midland Fire officials with the fire.

Crews managed to contain the fire to the second floor, but the building sustained significant damage.

The building at 288 King Street is a mix of residential homes over a commercial property.

Chief Renaud said a first-floor business sustained water damage.

King Street and First Street were closed for two hours during the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the Ontario Fire Marshall has been contacted.

Midland's building department will be at the property today to assess the stability of the structure.