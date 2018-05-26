

CTV Barrie





An early morning fire destroyed two homes in the community of Baxter.

The fire broke out at home on Murphy Road near County Road 10 shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it’s believed to have started on the hydro meter outside of the house and then spread to the neighbouring home.

“We’ve determined it’s an electrical fire, nothing is suspicious,” said Essa fire Chief Cynthia Ross-Tustin.

The occupants of both homes managed to escape.

No one was injured.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation.

The fire chief estimates the fire caused at least $1 million in damage.