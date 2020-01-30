BARRIE -- Fire crews are on the scene of a fully-involved house fire along Dunns Line in Oro-Medonte

Deputy Fire Chief Scott Andrew says neighbours saw the blaze just after 12 p.m. and alerted the fire department.

Motorists reported seeing heavy smoke in the area.

"No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported," Andrew added.

Fire crews also say no pets were reported inside the home

Fire crews have four water tankers in use, but deputy fire chief Andrew adds that the steel roof is making it challenging for crews to get a handle on the blaze.