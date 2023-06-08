Fire crews called to dump truck fire in Caledon

A firefighter works to extinguish hot spots after fire tore through a dump truck in Caledon, Ont., on Thurs., June 8, 2023. (Source: OPP/Twitter) A firefighter works to extinguish hot spots after fire tore through a dump truck in Caledon, Ont., on Thurs., June 8, 2023. (Source: OPP/Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver