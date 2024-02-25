BARRIE
Barrie

    • Fire crews battle large barn fire in Elmvale

    Share

    Multiple fire crews responded to a large fire at a barn in Elmvale on Sunday.

    According to emergency officials, the fire started around noon, when crews received a call about a large fire on a piece of land in the area of County Road 6 at Flos Road 11 West.

    There is no word yet on if anyone was inside the barn at the time of the fire or if any injuries were reported.

    Crews have also yet to determine what may have started the fire; the investigation is ongoing.

