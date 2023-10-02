Fire causes $2 million in damage to Muskoka cottage

Muskoka Lakes fire crews spent several hours battling a large cottage fire on Camp Jackson Road in Muskoka, on Sunday.

According to the fire department, the fire started in the kitchen before spreading throughout the entire property.

Crews arrived at the scene just after noon and spent just over 8 hours working to extinguish the flames and hot spots.

Fire officials say the homeowner was home at the time of the blaze; however, no one was injured.

Damages to the home are estimated at $2 million.