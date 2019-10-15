Featured
Fire breaks out in roof of lakeside home in Oro-Medonte
A lakeside property sustains significant smoke and water damage after an upper-level fire on Tues., Oct. 15, 2019 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 12:21PM EDT
A lakeside home in Oro-Medonte sustained significant smoke and water damage when a fire broke out this morning.
Emergency crews arrived around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday to find heavy smoke coming from the roof of the house.
Fire crews suggest the fire originated on the upper level of the home.
Officials say no one was home at the time.
The damage is estimated at around $300,000.
The investigation into the cause continues.