Final touches on Cedar Pointe Drive project in Barrie will disrupt area businesses

    Motorists travelling along Cedar Point Drive in Barrie will have noticed plenty of construction pylons and workers limiting traffic as the final touches on the restoration project get completed.

    The road between Dunlop Street and Edgehill Drive now has new curbs and sidewalks, and workers are preparing boulevards for new sod.

    The asphalt will be removed for repaving next week, so any driveways to businesses along that stretch will be temporarily closed. Workers will then paint road lines. During this time, traffic will be limited to lane closures.

    Ministry of Transportation crews will start the Dunlop Street bridge replacement project next year, which is estimated to take four years to complete.

    The City anticipates the work to be done by the end of May, weather permitting.

