Feeding students with the School Fuel program
An Orillia-based food bank is teaming up with a locally-run business to help address the rising number of kids facing food insecurity.
The Sharing Place Food Centre has been working towards supporting youth in need of healthy meals for years through its School Fuel program. The food bank is teaming up with Home Hardware in Orillia to help drum up donations for what the organization's executive director says is a growing need.
"You're a single mom, working hard, trying to provide for your kids and you're not able to put food in that lunchbox, that's a very stressful time and there's a lot of stigma attached to that," said Chris Peacock of The Sharing Place. "So we know if there's kids that are going to school without the healthy food required to be able to fuel their brains and their minds that we're able to support them."
Throughout April, Orillia's Home Hardware will match donations to the School Fuel program up to $20,000. The owners are parents themselves and recognize the need firsthand.
"When we saw that we could sort of provide impact by matching we saw that as a vehicle that we could jump on board and hopefully other people will as well," said partner Kirk Mclean.
Schools can place an order to purchase food through a secure e-commerce platform on a bi-weekly basis. The costs are split in half between the Sharing Centre and each school.
The program was first started in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. With students out of the classroom, many underprivileged youth were going without the nutrition programs held by schools that they relied on.
"So we stepped up to the plate and were able to work with our 23 local schools to distribute fresh, healthy, at that moment it was grab and go snacks that then got distributed to the kids in class," Peacock said.
In its early days, the School Fuel program helped about 1300 kids. Over the last few years as cost of living challenges impact more people the demand has risen, with approximately 4000 youth now relying on the program.
Peacock says about 1 in 5 families in Simcoe County are considered food insecure.
"If a kid shows up to school without food in their lunchbox can be a very stressful moment; it can be a moment where they don't want to sit with their friends because they don't have enough food in their lunch pail," Peacock said.
"So being able to supply those kids with fresh, healthy food, in school where they can access it in a stigma free environment is a wonderful thing and we at the Sharing Place look forward to supporting that program."
According to Peacock, the program has obvious health benefits and can also create a better learning environment for everyone, including those who do not rely on it.
"If one kid is hungry during the day they could throw off the entire class; you could have 30 kids that aren't going to have a solid learning day because of one kid who didn't have enough food and their behaviours can change," Peacock said. "So if we're able to give food to kids in class to keep their ability to learn up and their distractions down, it's an important thing."
Monetary donations are most appreciated as The Sharing Place has more buying power with each dollar. However food donations are always welcome and can also be dropped off at Home Hardware.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
TREND LINE Conservative lead over Liberals narrows while NDP support drops: Nanos
The federal Liberals are narrowing the months-old gap with the Conservative party, with a former 20-percentage point Conservative ballot advantage shrinking to a 12-point lead, according to latest tracking data from Nanos Research.
U.S. woman faces trafficking charges after cocaine found in child's backpack
During the execution of a search warrant Mobile County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators found approximately two kilograms of cocaine in a backpack being worn by a three-year-old child, according to the MCSO.
BREAKING Trudeau's latest pre-budget pledges: New apartment construction and rental measures
Continuing his pre-budget spending pledge tour, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising a $15-billion top-up as well as reforms to the federal apartment construction loan program.
Lamborghini crashed by 13-year-old on highway in West Vancouver, police say
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
What do a top-secret CIA mission and the Maryland bridge wreck have in common? Well, the same crane
The floating crane being used to haul off shattered steel from the Baltimore bridge collapse has taken on many jobs over the decades. But its most notable operation was helping the CIA retrieve part of a sunken Soviet submarine.
Early spring storm brings heavy rain and snow across Eastern Canada
An early spring storm is bringing rain, heavy snow and strong winds to five provinces in Eastern Canada.
How Canadians in Taiwan can get help after the deadly earthquake
The federal government is offering advice to Canadians in Taiwan, where a major earthquake killed at least nine people.
Ontario family's car stolen from parking lot of Montreal hotel
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for suspect in Kitchener shooting, arrest two others
Waterloo regional police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Kitchener last month and released images of a third suspect.
-
4 people living in 1 bedroom: How the University of Waterloo is helping students navigate region’s housing landscape
A one bedroom-one bathroom apartment renting for $430/month in Waterloo’s University District may sound like a steal, but the listing isn't what it initially seems.
-
Police looking for driver of truck seen doing 'burnout' on Pride crosswalk
OPP in Oxford are investigating a case of mischief after they say someone did a “burnout” on a Pride crosswalk.
London
-
Byelection called for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex
A byelection has been called for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex. The seat at the Ontario Legislature was left vacant after Monte McNaughton resigned to take a job at Woodbine Entertainment.
-
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
-
'Discharging firearm' leads to Lambton County charges
Two people are facing charges after shots were fired in Lambton County on Monday. Around 3:50 p.m., OPP and Walpole Island police were contacted about a person being shot at on Dump Road.
Windsor
-
House fire out on Marentette Avenue
Windsor firefighters responded to a house fire on Marentette Avenue.
-
Litter cleanup planned along E.C. Row Expressway
Drivers are asked to use extra caution while driving on the E.C. Row Expressway while crews clean up litter.
-
Byelection called for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex
A byelection has been called for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex. The seat at the Ontario Legislature was left vacant after Monte McNaughton resigned to take a job at Woodbine Entertainment.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather warnings in the northeast with up to 25 cm snow, 40 mm rain expected
A spring storm is bringing another blast of winter to the northeast as weather alerts across the northeast are upgraded to rainfall and snowfall warnings.
-
ATV pulls Sudbury speed camera off its base, police say
Sudbury police say they received reports of a speed enforcement camera in the Garson community being damaged over the weekend.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Conservative lead over Liberals narrows while NDP support drops: Nanos
The federal Liberals are narrowing the months-old gap with the Conservative party, with a former 20-percentage point Conservative ballot advantage shrinking to a 12-point lead, according to latest tracking data from Nanos Research.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Weather warnings in the northeast with up to 25 cm snow, 40 mm rain expected
A spring storm is bringing another blast of winter to the northeast as weather alerts across the northeast are upgraded to rainfall and snowfall warnings.
-
Sudbury man says 'dreams do come true' after winning lottery scratch game
The No. 5 seems to be lucky for a Sudbury man who recently won the top prize in an instant lottery scratch ticket game.
-
Sudbury rally held for queer immigrant facing deportation
A rally was held in Greater Sudbury on Tuesday in support of a queer immigrant facing deportation to India.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario couple tries to track down contractor who allegedly took off with deposit
A couple east of Ottawa is speaking out about their battle to track down a contractor who allegedly took their deposit for slab of quartz, but never ordered it, making them spend weeks trying to track him down.
-
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING Spring storm to bring 15 to 20 cm of snow, rain to Ottawa
An early spring storm is expected to bring heavy snow and rain to Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Wednesday and into Thursday.
Toronto
-
Police recover nearly 600 stolen vehicles in Port of Montreal, most of them stolen from the GTA
OPP and CBSA officials say they have recovered 598 stolen vehicles in the past few months as part of an interprovincial auto theft investigation, and 75 per cent of them were stolen in Ontario.
-
Strong winds cause system outage at multiple Toronto hospitals
Stormy weather and strong winds have caused a system outage at Toronto’s University Health Network, creating appointment and service delays at several hospitals in the city.
-
Blue Jays unveil new food coming to Rogers Centre this season
The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled new menu items coming to the Rogers Centre next week, just days ahead of the team’s home opener.
Montreal
-
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
-
Snowfall warning in effect for Montreal, parts of southwestern Quebec
The calendar may say it’s April, but residents of southwestern Quebec are bracing for a snowstorm.
-
Ontario family's car stolen from parking lot of Montreal hotel
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP investigating after shots fired in Aulds Cove
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating after shots were fired in a community near the Canso Causeway Wednesday morning.
-
Maritime weather: Multi-day snowfall event to begin Wednesday night
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across all three Maritime provinces warning of a multi-day snowfall event, with significant amounts possible in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
-
'Extremely troubling': Mi'kmaq protest Trudeau event after alleged fisher detentions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday his government will investigate "extremely troubling" allegations that two Indigenous fishermen in Nova Scotia were dumped by federal fisheries officers hours from home without footwear or phones.
Winnipeg
-
Teen dead following incident at Winnipeg recreation centre
A teenage boy is dead following an incident on Monday at Winnipeg’s Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.
-
Health care, cost of living main priorities for Manitoba NDP government's first budget
The first budget from the Wab Kinew-led NDP provincial government has been announced.
-
Man taken to hospital following assault at Winnipeg restaurant
One man was taken to the hospital critical condition following an assault at Confusion Corner on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Tour bus fire strands 60 passengers on Alberta's Ice Field Parkway
Dozens off passengers were stranded on the side of Alberta's Ice Field Parkway in Banff National Park on Tuesday after a fire on their tour bus.
-
Skier killed in avalanche west of Lake Louise
Avalanche Canada says a solo skier has been found dead on B.C.'s Cathedral Mountain after a weekend avalanche.
-
Drought poses key risk to Canada's natural gas producers in 2024: Deloitte
Persistent drought conditions are poised to challenge natural gas producers even as they aim to ramp up in anticipation of Canada's first liquefied natural gas export terminal opening, a new report warns.
Edmonton
-
Multiple attack complaints filed about 2 dogs that killed 11-year-old Edmonton boy: city
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
-
High-scoring Oilers, Stars meet in elite matchup
The Dallas Stars are aiming for a franchise-record winning streak Wednesday when they host the Edmonton Oilers.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler, but still above average
There's a chance we'll see a bit more mixed precipitation or some showers before the morning is done. Otherwise, just a mix of sun and cloud and some gusty wind through the day. Gusts should back off later this afternoon.
Regina
-
Jim Hopson, former Sask. Roughriders president and CEO has died
Jim Hopson, the former president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has died, his family confirmed to CTV News Wednesday morning.
-
Sask. hospitality industry highlights struggles amid carbon tax hike
Motorists aren't the only ones feeling the pinch of the recent carbon tax hike. Many operators are hesitant to pass along the added cost to customers for fear of losing business.
-
No injuries in North Central Regina house fire
No injuries were reported in a house fire in Regina’s North Central area Tuesday night.
Saskatoon
-
Jim Hopson, former Sask. Roughriders president and CEO has died
Jim Hopson, the former president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has died, his family confirmed to CTV News Wednesday morning.
-
Zebras seized by Sask. conservation officers now officially belong to Saskatoon zoo
Five zebras seized from a rural property near Candiac, Sask. are now the sole responsibility of the City of Saskatoon.
-
Afghanistan veteran pushes ahead with lawsuit against Saskatchewan Legion and Veterans' Affairs
A Saskatchewan veteran says he’s still pursuing his lawsuit against the Royal Canadian Legion after he discovered a Legion staff member was snooping into his and other veterans’ records.
Vancouver
-
Lamborghini crashed by 13-year-old on highway in West Vancouver, police say
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
-
B.C. opposition critical of taxpayer funded online video touting benefits of NDP government's legislation
A video shared from the B.C. government's social media accounts last week, singing the praises of the government’s short-term rental legislation, is being criticized by the opposition.
-
Rescuers launch feeding plan for killer whale calf stranded in remote B.C. lagoon
Plans to save a killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon off northern Vancouver Island for almost two weeks have been elevated to attempts to feed the young animal.
Vancouver Island
-
Rescuers launch feeding plan for killer whale calf stranded in remote B.C. lagoon
Plans to save a killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon off northern Vancouver Island for almost two weeks have been elevated to attempts to feed the young animal.
-
Nanaimo RCMP investigating after pedestrian killed by suspected impaired driver
Mounties in Nanaimo have opened an impaired driving investigation after a woman was struck and killed while walking on a sidewalk near the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.
-
Puppy named Pebbles was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks, BC SPCA says
Donations to the BC SPCA are pouring in to help a puppy who was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks.