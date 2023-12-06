Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Simcoe County
A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching day parole could be in Simcoe County.
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking the public for help finding Brandon McCue, described as Indigenous, six feet tall and 209 pounds.
The 39-year-old wanted man is serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for drug trafficking and failing to comply with an order - being at large.
He has several tattoos, including the letters T R A P on his right fingers, Jack Boy on his right hand, a skull and oriental letters on his right arm, and S T A R on his left fingers.
He also has facial tattoos, including two teardrops and a half star on his cheek, the letters L V on his other cheek, and the word Royalty above his eyebrow.
McCue has a five-point crown and a scorpion on his neck, MCCUE on his upper back and Emily on his chest.
R.O.P.E. says he is known to frequent Barrie, Midland, Orillia and Oshawa.
The squad asks anyone with information on his whereabouts to call it at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.
