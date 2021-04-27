BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are asking for the public's help to locate a federal offender serving time for manslaughter who is known to frequent Barrie, Innisfil, York Region and Toronto.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (R.O.P.E.) is on the hunt for Jordan Mendez, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.

The 28-year-old is currently serving a two-year, four-month and 16-day sentence. He is also being investigated for firearm-related offences by York Regional Police.

Mendez is a black man, five feet 11 inches tall, and 170 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of 'RIP Mom 1958-2008' on his right forearm, 'Mendez' on his left forearm and a crown on his left arm.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the OPP R.O.P.E. Squad immediately at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673 or call 911.

Alternatively, tips can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.