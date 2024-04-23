Federal offender frequents Barrie, Midland, Thunder Bay areas: R.O.P.E. Squad

A breach of a statutory release has the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad requesting the public's help in locating a federal offender.

Troy Foltz is described as an Indigenous male, 30 years old, five foot eight inches (180cm), 180 lbs (82kg), with brown hair and brown eyes.

Folz has numerous tattoos, including:

Left forearm - Cross with the words "RIP MOM"

Left upper arm - Religious Icon

Left side of the neck - Five-point crown with "Foltz"

Right forearm - Skull

Right wrist - Grandma

Left hand - "MM life, card suits and infinity symbol"

Left forearm - "Hood" with a cross

Left hand – Diamond with the numbers "705, 604 and words "Wild Boy"

Foltz is serving a two-year, nine months and 28-day sentence for:

Dangerous operation of a conveyance

Accident resulting in bodily harm

Possession of a schedule 1/2 substance

Obstruct Public / Peace officer

Folz is known to frequent the Barrie, Midland and Thunder Bay areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.