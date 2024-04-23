BARRIE
Barrie

    • Federal offender frequents Barrie, Midland, Thunder Bay areas: R.O.P.E. Squad

    Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender Troy Folz. April 23, 2024. (Source: R.O.P.E.) Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender Troy Folz. April 23, 2024. (Source: R.O.P.E.)
    A breach of a statutory release has the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad requesting the public's help in locating a federal offender.

    Troy Foltz is described as an Indigenous male, 30 years old, five foot eight inches (180cm), 180 lbs (82kg), with brown hair and brown eyes.

    Folz has numerous tattoos, including:

    • Left forearm - Cross with the words "RIP MOM"
    • Left upper arm - Religious Icon
    • Left side of the neck - Five-point crown with "Foltz"
    • Right forearm - Skull
    • Right wrist - Grandma
    • Left hand - "MM life, card suits and infinity symbol"
    • Left forearm - "Hood" with a cross
    • Left hand – Diamond with the numbers "705, 604 and words "Wild Boy"

    Foltz is serving a two-year, nine months and 28-day sentence for:

    • Dangerous operation of a conveyance
    • Accident resulting in bodily harm
    • Possession of a schedule 1/2 substance
    • Obstruct Public / Peace officer

    Folz is known to frequent the Barrie, Midland and Thunder Bay areas.

    Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

