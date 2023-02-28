February ends with snow and ice rain advisory

February is going out like a lion.

Slushy roads, slippery conditions at intersections, and forecasted freezing rain for the morning show winter hasn’t loosened its hold yet on our region.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for early morning rush hour in:

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

While only an additional snowfall accumulation of 2 cm is possible, added to 10 cm received overnight and the threat of freezing ice rain promises to slow traffic and make walking a hazard.

Environment Canada says to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.



Check for school bus cancellations here.