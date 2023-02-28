February ends with snow and ice rain advisory
February is going out like a lion.
Slushy roads, slippery conditions at intersections, and forecasted freezing rain for the morning show winter hasn’t loosened its hold yet on our region.
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for early morning rush hour in:
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
While only an additional snowfall accumulation of 2 cm is possible, added to 10 cm received overnight and the threat of freezing ice rain promises to slow traffic and make walking a hazard.
Environment Canada says to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.
Check for school bus cancellations here.
