Fatal gunshot wound kills 22-year-old Toronto woman

A young Toronto woman died from a fatal gunshot wound in Newmarket, Friday.

York Regional Police responded to a call in the area of Prospect and Gorham streets for a report of an injured person on Fri., July 29, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located 22-year-old Nicole Mercer, who was being attended to by emergency services.

Mercer was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination was conducted, and the cause of death has been confirmed as a gunshot wound.

The York Regional Police Homicide Unit is appealing for any witnesses that have not yet spoken to investigators to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or email homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online.