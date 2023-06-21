Fatal crash in Melancthon Township under investigation

A 35-year-old woman has died after a rollover in the Township of Melancthon.

Provincial police say emergency crews rushed to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Tuesday night on 4th Line to find the convertible car in a field. OPP says the closest crossroad to the crash site is Sideroad 240 Melancthon.

Police say firefighters extracted the lone occupant, and lifesaving efforts were attempted, but ultimately, the driver, from Brampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision and ask witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.