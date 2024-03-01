Fatal collision on Georgian Bluffs roads

BARRIE
    Georgian Bluffs roads were the scene of a deadly crash.

    Police were called to a collision between a pickup truck and a car on Highway 21 between Grey Road 3 and Grey Road 18 Wednesday at around 9 p.m.

    EMS took the pickup truck passenger, a 67-year-old from Etobicoke, to Bright Shores Health System in Owen Sound, where they were pronounced dead.

    The West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team members assist the Grey Bruce OPP with the investigation.

    The road was closed for several hours but has since re-opened.

    Anyone with information can contact the Grey Bruce OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure Web-Tip or get the P3 Tips mobile app.

    You will not be asked to identify yourself; you don't have to appear in court and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

