Family-owned restaurant in Orillia serves up a century of tradition

At the Hill's Maple Leaf Restaurant in Orillia, the legacy of the family diner has lasted for nearly a century.

"This is a family thing; it is just more to us than I can explain. It is a place that has meant a great deal to so many people," said Michael Hill, co-owner of Hill's restaurant.

In 1926, Michael's grandfather opened the restaurant on Colborne Street before moving the location to Memorial Avenue several years later. Today, the restaurant remains an iconic spot for those in the community.

"He built the restaurant and had all of his boys and his daughters help him, and then they took it over and just turned it into what it is today," said Hill.

Co-owner Michael Hill prepares breakfast at Hill's Maple Leaf Restaurant in Orillia, Ont. (CTV News/Alessandra Carneiro)

The restaurant, now owned by Michael Hill and his cousin Chris Hill, has become a community staple, with the family-run team serving brunch-themed meals using recipes dating back to the 1920s.

"We definitely put our customers first. We make sure they feel like family when they come in and just serve great food at great prices, and people just love it," said Jessica Hill.

The restaurant sold three times in its over 90-year history, with each owner a relative, something that customers say has made the restaurant stand out over the decades.

"I love it because it reminds me of my childhood. I used to come here with my grandparents, and now I'm taking my son, which is their great-grandchild, so it is nice to continue the tradition," said Jessica Hall, a longtime customer.

As the Hills look towards the future, they said they hope to follow in the footsteps of their parents and grandparents and continue to make customers feel like family for decades to come.