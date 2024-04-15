BARRIE
Barrie

    • Family of man killed in Wasaga Beach crash seeks justice as case sees more delays

    Share

    It's been more than two years since Jim Lynne died in a crash along Mosley Street in Wasaga Beach.

    On the anniversary of his death, Lynne's family honoured the 62-year-old husband, step-father and grandfather near where he lost his life the night of April 9, 2022.

    Jefferson Dance, 46, has been charged with dangerous driving, resulting in Lynne's death.

    Dance's judicial pretrial before Justice Michelle Fuerst continued Monday and was adjourned again due to further delays, according to the judge, as the case slowly makes its way to trial.

    In a social media post, Lynn's stepdaughter wrote, "We loved Jim dearly and miss him every day. We loved his laughter, his jokes, and his great and kind words of wisdom. No justice has been served. We need everyone to come together in memory of my stepdad."

    Lynne's family is asking for justice and peace.

    Dance remains on bail, and his lawyer, Calvin Barry, told CTV News his client is innocent and looks forward to being tried by a judge and jury.

    Jefferson Dance's pretrial is scheduled to resume later this month.

    The allegations against him have not yet been tested in court.

