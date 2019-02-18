

CTV Barrie





Dozens of people are enjoying the festivities at the 5th annual City of Barrie Family Day Winter Adventure at the Barrie Community Sports Complex on Monday.

The event is complete with skating, tobogganing, horse-drawn sleigh rides, free hot chocolate, hotdogs, and so much more.

“We have fat bikes that have been super popular, as well as some kick sleds and broomball,” explains Kate Ellis.

Eight provinces across the country celebrate Family Day. In Ontario, Family Day started in 2008.