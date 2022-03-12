Families turn to Staycation for March break

Students across Simcoe County are exchanging their books for skis and snowboards.

On Saturday, Horseshoe resort was crawling with families after the final bell rang on Friday, signalling the start of March break.

Aside from enjoying the fresh powder on the hills, the crowds were able to watch some of Canada's top freestyle skiers.

"We have athletes from B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec," said Eli Budd, the executive director of Freestyle Ontario.

"These are all non-national team athletes fighting for a spot on the national team in the future."

The event has attracted hundreds of people from across the country to the Barrie area after it was cancelled in previous years due to the pandemic.

According to the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, pre-pandemic tourism was a $105-billion industry per year now; it has crashed to around $53-billion.

Beth Potter, the CEO and President of the association, told CTV News. However, it will take time to recover; vacationing in Canada will help tourism operators from going out of business.

"If you're supporting local, you're supporting your neighbours," said

Potter.

She noted that about 10 percent of tourism operators in Ontario had been forced to shut their doors due to the pandemic.

To encourage more tourism, the province of Ontario is offering a staycation tax credit of 20 percent for Ontario residents who book a stay within the province to try and stimulate the local tourism industry.

"A lot of resorts and hotels in Ontario were shut down during the pandemic, so offering that tax credit is a huge benefit to us," said Jonathan Reid, the Vice President of Freed Resorts and Hotels.

Rather than flying to a tropical destination, the 'Staycation' tax credit encourages people to stay in Ontario.

According to the Village Association, one of the province's most popular winter destinations, Blue Mountain Village is already hearing growing interest due to the tax credit.

"The program is a great incentive, and we're already hearing from consumers that they plan to use it," said Andrew Siegwart, the president of the Blue mountain village association.

Although, staffing continues to be an issue plaguing the entire Canadian industry.

Potter says they are looking to replace 400,000 vacant positions in tourism after the pandemic caused many to leave the industry.

"Like everyone else, we are asking for patience as we are encouraging people to come back to work," said Potter.