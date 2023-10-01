Fall colours expected to be huge economic driver in Muskoka

In Muskoka, the region is getting set for an influx of fall-based tourism as the leaves change colour with the season.

The fall is a major economic driver, according to officials from Muskoka Tourism.

"In Muskoka, we like to say we have some of the biggest and brightest fall colours. We have a stunning canvas to explore in every corner of Muskoka, and it's huge," said Val Hamilton, Muskoka Tourism Executive Director. "We do know our interest in the fall colours south of the border is growing. We are seeing more and more people looking to our website to see what's going on."

Over at Christie's Mill Inn and Spa, located on Little Lake in Port Severn, the owner said it's been a great turnout, and visitors are coming from near and far.

"We had some people from Germany, some people from the UK this weekend," said Sharon Hales, Christie's Mill Inn & Spa owner. "We just had a cheerleading retreat this weekend, and we've had a couple of conferences, one from Calgary and another from Toronto. So, it's been really good."

Hales said this is the busiest time of year for her inn.

"Everybody thinks it's the summer because we have a beautiful beach and lots of amenities to use, but the fall is so amazing, the colours, you can't beat this weather for sure, and people just love to come and relax, walk the grounds and just enjoy the silence and the quiet."

Hales expects it to be busy over the next few weeks and into the winter as it's open here all year round. Officials with Muskoka Tourism said the fall colours typically stick around until the end of October.