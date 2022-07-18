Extreme heat warning issued for parts of Simcoe County

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit issued an extreme heat warning for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago, along with Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale, are areas included in the extreme heat warning.

Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus are also expected to experience extreme heat, according to SMDHU.

"When temperatures are high, overexertion will increase the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration or heat stroke," SMDHU wrote in a press release Monday.

"During the heat, you should be careful of your health and look for ways to avoid overheating."

SMDHU reminds residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay cool indoors and draw blinds or curtains to prevent radiant heat from entering the home.

Fans are also recommended.

If outside, SMDHU encourages people to stay in the shade, wear and reapply sunscreen, a broad-brimmed hat, sunglasses and lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing.

SMDHU said it's also essential to minimize physical activity while outside.

"Infants and young children, the frail elderly and people with chronic lung conditions or taking certain prescription drugs are more vulnerable to harm from overheating," SMDHU wrote.

"Check in on family and friends who are more vulnerable to extreme heat's effects to ensure they're staying safe."

More information about extreme heat is found on the SMDHU website.