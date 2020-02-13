BARRIE -- Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the entire region.

Gusty northwest winds will be shoving around 2-4cm of blowing snow throughout the region.

Those winds will usher in a negative 20 wind-chill that will make the afternoon positively frigid.

Expect that blowing snow to drift right into the evening and overnight hours. An additional 2cm of snow should not be a surprise, nor should the continuing frigid conditions.

There is a risk of frostbite tonight as the mercury dips to a wind-chill low feeling like minus 35.



Valentine’s Day delivers a little more of a sweetheart of a forecast as we receive a well-deserved kiss of sunshine with some cloud.

But the sun will be giving very little heat on Cupid’s Day, so you’ll have to cuddle close to those you love because the high for tomorrow is only minus 12!