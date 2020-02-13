BARRIE -- Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the entire region.

Gusty northwest winds will be shoving around 2-4cm of blowing snow throughout the region.



Those winds will usher in a negative 20 wind-chill that will make the afternoon positively frigid.



Expect that blowing snow to drift right into the evening and overnight hours. An additional 2cm of snow should not be a surprise, nor should the continuing frigid conditions.



There is a risk of frostbite tonight as the mercury dips to a wind-chill low feeling like minus 35.

Otter Lake Narrows in Sequin area is already a frozen winter playground, and getting colder today . All of our region will see windchill lows in the minus 20’s! Add 2-4cm of snow today & more tonight along with a risk of frostbite!!#ctv #barrie #weather pic.twitter.com/KdIHRAlBZj — K.C. Colby (@KCColbyCTV) February 13, 2020





Valentine’s Day delivers a little more of a sweetheart of a forecast as we receive a well-deserved kiss of sunshine with some cloud.



But the sun will be giving very little heat on Cupid’s Day, so you’ll have to cuddle close to those you love because the high for tomorrow is only minus 12!