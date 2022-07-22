Etobicoke man, 19, accused of stealing vehicle in The Blue Mountains

Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Etobicoke, accused of stealing a vehicle from a residence in the Town of the Blue Mountains.

Provincial police say the alleged theft happened Wednesday afternoon on Creekwood Court.

They say the vehicle owner followed his car as it was driven into a cul-de-sac in the Tyrolean Village area. Police say the accused jumped out and took off running.

Officers, assisted by the K9 unit, searched the area and placed him under arrest after a citizen reported seeing him a short distance away.

The accused is charged with the theft of a motor vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in an Owen Sound court in September.