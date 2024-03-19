Environmental agencies in Oro-Medonte seeking increased funding

Environmental agencies in Oro-Medonte are hoping for an increase in funding after legislative changes were made to certain conservation programs.

Conservation organizations need roughly $500,000 in funding to support their programs.

Three organizations in Oro-Medonte, the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority, the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority, and the Severn Sound Environmental Association, require additional assistance.

Each organization presented at council last week seeking increased financial support, more than what was initially allocated in 2023.

The groups monitor watershed conditions, rivers, and land monitoring.

Mayor Randy Greenlaw said while the increase is significant, the town may be able to allocate funds from other departments, such as winter maintenance fees, which were under budget this year.

"What we are looking at is to ensure that the right money is spent to ensure the stewardship responsibilities we have to fulfill in Oro-Medonte with minimal, if not hopefully no impact to the tax base. We are quite confident we will get there, and is important that we are responsible with our development as we move forward," said Greenlaw.

Councillors are expected to meet again with representatives from the conservation authority on Wednesday to finalize the increase.