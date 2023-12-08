Environment Canada issues fog advisory for Simcoe and Muskoka regions

Grab your scraper and flick on your fog lights. It's going to be a tricky drive into work or school this morning.

Environment Canada says areas of dense fog will dissipate this morning.

However, as temperatures are below the freezing mark, untreated surfaces may become icy and slippery. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Areas of concern include Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia Lagoon City, Washago, Parry Sound and the Muskoka region.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring