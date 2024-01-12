Enviroment Canada issues Winter Storm Warning across central Ontario

With a list too long to mention, most cities, towns, villages and hamlets are going to see a swath of snow across their region Friday night into Saturday.

In general, Barrie, Orillia, Midland areas, Dufferin, Innisfil, Grey & Bruce counties, Haliburton, Parry Sound, Muskoka, Kawartha Lakes, York and Durham regions can all expect between 10 and 15 cm of snow in the next 24 hours.

Strong gusts of wind will be the culprit when it comes to driving Saturday, as winds up to 70 km/h will cause heavy snow to significantly reduce visibility at times.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may be difficult to navigate, and visibility will suddenly be reduced to near zero with blowing snow.

Environment Canada cautions people to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.