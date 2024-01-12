Enviroment Canada issues Winter Storm Warning across central Ontario
With a list too long to mention, most cities, towns, villages and hamlets are going to see a swath of snow across their region Friday night into Saturday.
In general, Barrie, Orillia, Midland areas, Dufferin, Innisfil, Grey & Bruce counties, Haliburton, Parry Sound, Muskoka, Kawartha Lakes, York and Durham regions can all expect between 10 and 15 cm of snow in the next 24 hours.
Strong gusts of wind will be the culprit when it comes to driving Saturday, as winds up to 70 km/h will cause heavy snow to significantly reduce visibility at times.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may be difficult to navigate, and visibility will suddenly be reduced to near zero with blowing snow.
Environment Canada cautions people to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Here's which areas of Canada can expect 30 cm of snow, extreme cold
More winter weather is expected across the country on Friday and into the weekend, with some Canadians preparing for snow and others bracing against bone-chilling wind. Here's where.
opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?
From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.
Some iPhone users could soon get a cheque from Apple
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
This sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid in Winnipeg may hold a clue to life on Earth
A sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid has made its way from the stars to a laboratory here in Winnipeg – all part of a NASA space mission to learn about the origins of life on Earth.
Why your first paycheque of the year was less than expected
Higher-income workers and their employers are paying more in Canada Pension Plan contributions because of changes that took effect Jan. 1.
2 New Brunswick men cleared of 1983 murder fear they will die without compensation
Walter Gillespie and his friend Robert Mailman say they fear they will die without compensation after they were acquitted of a 1983 murder.
BREAKING Bomb threat deemed 'non-credible' after flights suspended at St. John's International Airport
The bomb threat reported at St. John's International Airport, which forced a pause on all flights Friday morning, has been deemed "non-credible."
'Parasite' director calls for a thorough probe into the death of actor
Oscar-winning "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho and other artists in South Korea have called for a thorough investigation into the death of popular actor Lee Sun-kyun, who played the head of a wealthy family in the class satire movie.
Canadian homeowners face large increases to property taxes
Several major cities have approved or proposed major property tax hikes this year as municipalities struggle with inflation, high interest rates, crumbling infrastructure and soaring demand for services.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bomb threat deemed 'non-credible' after flights suspended at St. John's International Airport
The bomb threat reported at St. John's International Airport, which forced a pause on all flights Friday morning, has been deemed "non-credible."
-
Price of gas down in N.S., P.E.I., up in N.B.
The price of gas decreased overnight in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, while prices increased in New Brunswick.
-
Saint John police chief orders review of 1983 investigation that resulted in wrongful convictions
The Saint John Police Force’s chief has ordered an independent review of the department’s decades-old investigation that resulted in two men serving prison sentences on wrongful convictions.
Montreal
-
Higher-than-usual volume of 911 calls, says Urgences-Sante
Urgences-Sante is reporting a higher-than-usual volume of calls for ambulance assistance.
-
Get ready for a snowy weekend as another storm travels to Montreal
Another Texas low is moving into Quebec and should bring an additional round of steady snow.
-
Quaker Canada recalls nearly 40 types of bars and cereals
Quaker Canada has launched a nationwide voluntary recall of some of its bars and cereals due to potential exposure to salmonella.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING Winter storm could bring up to 25 cm of snow to Ottawa this weekend
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, calling for 10 to 25 cm of snow on Friday night and on Saturday.
-
Ottawa man saving big at grocery store, sharing on Reddit
Donovan Burey says he doesn’t mind waking up at 5 a.m. every Wednesday in order to sift through grocery store coupons online.
-
Ottawa drivers avoiding photo radar cameras causing problems on residential roads
The two photo radar cameras in the Alta Vista area issued nearly 20,000 tickets in the first 11 months of 2023, but it appears quieter side streets in the neighbourhood may be paying the price.
Toronto
-
Significant winter storm expected to hit Toronto, much of southern Ontario today
A travel advisory is in effect in Toronto as the city braces for a major winter storm expected to move over the province Friday evening.
-
Apple to pay Canadians $14.4M in proposed class-action settlement. Here's how much you could get
Following a scandal involving its software and batteries in its iPhones, Apple has agreed to pay Canadians as much as $14.4 million in a proposed class-action settlement.
-
QEW shut down near St. Catharines after collision involving fuel truck
The QEW has been shut down in both directions west of St. Catharines following a collision that involved a fuel truck.
Kitchener
-
Winter storm expected to hit Waterloo Region, Wellington
Another winter wallop is expected in Waterloo Region and Wellington on Friday night into Saturday.
-
Brantford police looking to identify armed robbery suspect
Brantford police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a business early Thursday morning.
-
Why your first paycheque of the year was less than expected
Higher-income workers and their employers are paying more in Canada Pension Plan contributions because of changes that took effect Jan. 1.
London
-
Fatal crash in Lambton County
OPP were called to the scene on Aberfeldy Line near Cairo Road around 5:30 a.m. Friday.
-
Winter travel advisory and storm warning in effect across region
London-Middlesex is under a a winter weather travel advisory and Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce are under a winter storm warning.
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital following overnight crash
Police said southbound lanes on Veterans Memorial parkway will be closed from River Road to Hamilton Road.
Northern Ontario
-
Another big snowstorm starts Friday night, weather alert upgraded to warning
Frigid temperatures in parts of the northeast Friday morning with temperatures in Timmins and Greater Sudbury feeling like -27 C with the windchill as another big snowstorm makes its way to the northeast prompting weather warnings.
-
Some iPhone users could soon get a cheque from Apple
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
-
Man charged after 5 puppies found abandoned in frigid river waters in Niagara Falls
A man has been charged after five puppies were found abandoned, including one that was dead, in a river in Niagara Falls late last month.
Windsor
-
Transit Windsor informs riders of possible strike and buses to Lions game cancelled
Transit Windsor is letting riders know about possible disruptions to service, including the cancellation of the special events buses for the Detroit Lions game.
-
Police move search for Scott Kersey to Ojibway Park
Kersey was first reported missing on Tuesday — police asked the public for help finding the 64-year-old man who was last seen Dec. 25.
-
Weapons, drugs and cash seized in west Windsor
Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police used a warrant at a motel in the 3600 block of Sandwich St. near Prince Road.
Calgary
-
Extreme cold causing delays, cancellations at Calgary International Airport
As extreme cold grips the Prairies, it’s impacting Calgary’s airport, causing many delays and, in some cases, cancellations.
-
Schools closed for some southern Alberta students due to extreme cold
Due to severe weather conditions on Friday, all schools within the Rocky View Schools Division (RVS) outside the city of Calgary are closed to in-person classes.
-
Deep cold puts pressure on ranchers and livestock
The sudden plunge into extreme cold has many ranchers increasing the feed they need to keep herds of cattle warm.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan teachers to strike for one day
Teachers across Saskatchewan will strike for one day next week as a contract bargaining standoff continues.
-
Supreme Court to rule on Sask. jail policy that a prisoners' advocate says violates the Charter
A Saskatchewan advocate for prisoners’ rights is taking the province to Canada’s highest court over a regulation that it says lets correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
-
Snow provides hope and little else for Saskatchewan producers
The snow arrived a couple of months later than many in Saskatchewan were expecting, and it's welcome news to farmers.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton mayor to declare 'housing and homelessness' emergency next Monday
The mayor of Edmonton is going to declare a "housing and homelessness" emergency on Monday, days after local police finished the removal of eight "high-risk" encampments.
-
Person shot in leg by Mountie during 'altercation' in Fort McMurray
An investigation will be started after a Mountie shot a suspect in the leg on Thursday in Fort McMurray.
-
Pair of longtime Edmonton sports media fixtures dead
Two well-known Edmonton sports media personalities died Thursday, each familiar voices -- on the air and in print -- to different generations of the city's rabid sports fans.
Vancouver
-
Chaos on the roads as first snowfall of the year hits Metro Vancouver
Snow started falling across Metro Vancouver Thursday afternoon, and reports of spun-out vehicles and potentially lengthy travel delays for commuters quickly followed.
-
B.C.'s prescribed safer drug supply saved lives, landmark study finds
Providing prescription opioids to B.C. residents addicted to street drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic "significantly" reduced their likelihood of dying, according to a landmark study.
-
Concern for Victoria's homeless as island braces for cold snap
Vancouver Islanders prepared Thursday for the coldest night in more than a year, with the mercury expected to plunge to -10 C overnight, and feel like -20 C with the wind chill, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.